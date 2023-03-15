AMORY – During its March 7 meeting, the board of aldermen set an April 4 public hearing date regarding the future of a historic home, located at 1300 North Highland Dr., that’s been abandoned and neglected through the last several years.
Amory aldermen discuss options for historic home
