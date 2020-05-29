AMORY – During May 19’s board of aldermen meeting, Ward 4 Alderman Glen Bingham voiced his concerns to police chief Ronnie Bowen about juveniles riding all-terrain vehicles on streets and railroad tracks in his ward.
Bingham has given verbal warnings, saying the ATVS aren’t street legal, and they are subject to being ticketed. Bowen said judgment calls have to be made by police officers for both ATVs and golf carts on streets.
“We do advise juveniles that they can’t be on the streets if there is no adult with them,” Bowen said.
Furthermore, Bowen said any citations issued were subject to adjustments by the municipal court judge.
“I’ll be glad to have officers keep a check on the situation,” he said.
During his time on the agenda, Mayor Brad Blalock opened the floor for nominations for voting delegates to represent the city at the Mississippi Municipal League’s annual conference, which has been rescheduled to September. Blalock and Ward 1 Alderman Buddy Carlisle were nominated.