AMORY – The board of aldermen was introduced Feb. 15 to details of a new community service program helping people to identify those in need of help when it comes to mental health and substance abuse.
“This course will help the public to understand how to help someone who is going through a mental health crisis,” said Joan Sawyer, who is certified in mental health first aid for adults and plans to pursue further education to be certified in youth mental health first aid.
The course targets employers, police officers, hospital staff, first responders and caring individuals to better equip them to save a life that may be in jeopardy from a mental health crisis or drug overdose.
“This will be a business that is based out of my home, but classes will be taught at the city’s community centers,” she said.
The proposed course is eight hours long and will provide resources, such as who to contact in the event of an emergency.
Graduates of the course will be capable of providing first aid to a victim and getting them in contact with further help. The course will cover signs and symptoms of both mental health and substance abuse challenges, as well as provide extended content on trauma, substance abuse and self-care.
Training will be available through the eight-hour in-person workshop and blended formats where learners complete a self-paced two-hour online course and participate in four and a half to five and a half hours of instructor-led training that can be in-person or by video conference.
Sawyer elaborated on symptoms to look for that could indicate such a crisis in people.
“They may be isolating, not bathing or taking care of themselves,” she said. “In cases where a person appears suicidal, the first-aid assister will not leave the victim but immediately call 911 to get expert help.”
Ward 2 Alderman Barry Woods endorsed Sawyer’s initiative, saying there’s definitely a need for it.
“We welcome this to the community and look forward to your prosperity in the business. If there is any way we can help, we stand ready to do so,” said Mayor Corey Glenn.
In other business, city clerk Jamie Morgan received approval for Texas Tech University Atmospheric Science Group to place a StickNet instrument on city property north of Amory High School as it did in 2020 to study storm development.
Assistant police chief Nick Weaver requested approval to implement use of a waiver approved by board attorney Sam Griffie for the city animal control officer. Weaver said after the meeting it gives law enforcement greater latitude in setting traps on private property to catch curious yet skittish stray cats.