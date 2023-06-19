AMORY – During its June 6 meeting, the board of aldermen approved an extension of the three-month temporary allowance for motor homes and recreational vehicles to remain on private properties affected by the March 24 tornado until Sept. 26.
The variance does not allow for modular/mobile homes or permanent trailers.
In a separate tornado matter, Stephanie Whitfield expressed her concerns during citizen input about the pace of the tornado recovery effort on behalf of the citizens of West Amory.
“I have seen none of our leaders over on the west side. A lot of (displaced residents) are still sitting in hotels,” she said.
Mayor Corey Glenn quickly dismissed her complaints, saying work is continuously underway to move along the recovery.
“We’re there all the time. We’re working extremely hard to make the best choices we can make for the public. We’re working every hour that we can. I can assure you that things are going as best they can go at this time,” he said.
Glenn said the city is looking for property to locate what he called a macro-site rather than individual properties being accommodated one at a time. He also said applications for trailers provided by the Federal Emergency Management Agency continue to be processed.
Ward 2 Alderman Barry Woods, whose ward took a major hit from the storm, weighed in on the conversation, underscoring Glenn’s response.
“These guys have been out there – ladies too. They have been working hard, even though some of them have had their own homes damaged,” he said.
He drew attention to the efforts of Ward 3 Alderman Mark Mitchell.
“He has been out there working with crews cutting trees. Work is being done. There are a lot of things that you don’t see, including sites being evaluated and approved for FEMA trailers,” Woods said.
He extended an appeal for any donations for labor and materials for the recovery effort. He said private-sector efforts are being coordinated by Eight Days of Hope.
Woods said he can provide updates and details for all concerned who would call him.
“Our focus needs to be rebuilding all of Amory,” he said.
In other business, Dr. Tommy Fugett followed up on matters relating to alcohol sales at the Depot Music Festival scheduled for Sept. 23. The unresolved item concerned the area to be set aside for alcohol sales and consumption at the event.
“Obviously, our first choice would be the entire park – controlled by the streets,” he said.
Fugett shared plans for bringing in the same security company used for Tupelo’s downtown festivals.
“They are trained to deal with the public and in patrolling perimeters,” he said.
Alderman approved a motion made by alderman-at-large Joe McGonagill to designate all of Frisco Park for alcohol. While vendors will be in the streets, they will face the park and instruct patrons to remain in there while consuming their drinks.
Fugett expressed his appreciation to the aldermen for their consideration.
“I know it’s a tough subject. We do understand the responsibility that is on us now and we take it very seriously. We’ll do Amory proud with it,” he said.
