During last week’s board of aldermen meeting, Stephanie Whitfield inquired about the progress of the storm recovery effort. Mayor Corey Glenn assured her progress is being made as best conditions will allow.

AMORY – During its June 6 meeting, the board of aldermen approved an extension of the three-month temporary allowance for motor homes and recreational vehicles to remain on private properties affected by the March 24 tornado until Sept. 26.

