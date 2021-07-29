AMORY – The board of aldermen approved a request for Mayor Corey Glenn and Police Chief Ronnie Bowen to renew the law enforcement services contract with the Amory School District, which provides school resource officers to the school’s four campuses.
The program was started in 2019, and the school district pays the city for the use of its officers. The agreement is a one-year contract.
“It is working great from our standpoint, and I think it is appreciated at the schools,” Bowen said. “They are not only at all the schools but at all the sporting events.”
Approving the agreement allows for the Amory School District to apply for grant money to be reimbursed for the money paid to the city.
In other business, the board denied the request of the Junior Auxiliary to block off Main Street for its Back to School Bash on July 31 due to the fact it did not meet the 30-day deadline needed to alert the Mississippi Department of Transportation that the road would be blocked and trucks would need to be rerouted.
The JA’s request involved blocking off all of Main Street for a parade at 10 a.m. and a portion until 12 p.m. for the rest of the event. The road has to be entirely blocked off for the entire period due to trucks rerouting.
The board also tabled discussions about signage to designate Highway 125. MDOT has removed any signage designating the road as Highway 25 but will not put up a sign on Highway 278. The city’s signage could be used once the turn is made onto the road on its right away.
Bowen received approval to hire David Matthew Dickerson as a certified patrolman and Amber Lynn Roebuck and Terry Austin Hathcock as uncertified patrolmen. He was also approved to repair a patrol unit that had been out of commission since May, and Glenn said improvements to the city’s fleet of patrol cars were on the horizon.
“We do understand that there is a need for improvements there, and we’re working on those,” Glenn said. “We have things in order in the coming year’s budget, and we’re excited about that.”