AMORY – West Amory Community Center Coordinator Dwyan Suggs updated the board of aldermen Aug. 2 on community services it offers. Programs serve elementary through high school-age youth.
“We talked to them about life and being good teammates, as well as individuals. We have several businessmen that want to come and talk to the kids as well," he said.
Suggs expressed his appreciation for the assistance of Ward 2 Alderman Barry Woods, along with Charles Rainey and Exie Glenn for interacting with the kids.
He is also working on putting together a neighborhood mentoring program for youth while collaborating with Amory Parks and Recreation Department Director Rory Thornton on planning tournaments and movie days inside the center.
“We want to do a pizza day or cookout for kids that pass their nine-week grades. We’re looking for people to donate food for these events. We’re also planning events for graduating seniors to help them fill out applications for financial aid and college admission, as well as job searching for those not considering college. We will also offer credit counseling for the youth as they reach the age to carry a credit card,” he said.
Suggs elaborated on measures to be taken to ensure maximum security for students and staff alike.
“The parent will need to fill out a waiver as part of the entry forms. We also provide the children with a form explaining the rules of conduct expected. Children and parents must sign the forms, along with providing a telephone number. We will also have a sign-in sheet to verify all children attending. We also have a list of expectations for volunteers to abide by. Younger children will need to be accompanied by an older sibling or guardian. This is not intended to be a babysitting service. Areas of community service and facilities maintenance will be used to help knock time off of suspensions handed out in cases of rules violations,” he said.
Suggs highlighted a recent event that brought families together at the West Amory Community Center during summer vacation.
“We hosted a family fun day on June 30 at the center. We had volunteers to help the kids. Parents brought their children and stayed to participate. They stayed with the volunteers and helped in any way I needed them to help. The kids played air hockey, ping pong and pool, as well as watching television. We fed them hotdogs and chips. They had a real good time and are asking when we will do it again," he said.
Another event is being considered a few weeks into the school year.
“If we get enough volunteers, we’ll do something for them,” he said.
Suggs is also looking to establish a mid-day camp next summer targeted at elementary age youth.
“The number of kids we can serve will depend on the number of volunteers we can recruit,” he said.
Careful measures continue to be taken to sanitize the facility to minimize effects of COVID-19.
“We are trying to think about how to better utilize Carlos Moore Ball Field for field days and tournaments,” he said.
Woods applauded Suggs’ leadership.
“It’s long overdue, When these young people are not engaged in something productive during the summer, Chief Bowen sees them, and that costs taxpayers money. This program saves taxpayers’ money and provides something positive to do. Our kids are not bad kids. They just need structure and mentoring so they can contribute positively to their community and our city. I appreciate the support from the mayor and board for this," Woods said.
Mayor Corey Glenn joined Woods in endorsing the programs offered at West Amory Community Center.
“I really want to do something big (for West Amory community properties) once the Panther Park project is completed,” he said.
Ward 1 Alderman Mike Edgeworth added another area of mentoring to consider.
“I recommend taking some of the older (youth) and let them officiate over the younger ones, especially in light of the shortage of (referees). Taking your knowledge over the years and teach them something by which they can make an extra $200 or $300 a week umpiring to help in our summer programs," he said.
Suggs said a couple of youth already volunteered to help as referees for flag football.
“You’re the man that can help them and train them,” Edgeworth said.
In other business, Dennis Brasfield appeared with other citizens to express concerns with a permitted burn he said exceeded the limitations of the city’s burn permit for disposing of waste or debris.
“Nothing in the permit was adhered to. There was complete disregard for all the residents in the subdivision. If you’re going to go through the trouble of putting together a burn permit, then you ought to adhere to it," he said.
Brasfield complained that his home suffered smoke damage to the extent that professional services will need to be contracted for the cleanup work.
Glenn acknowledged there were violations committed and that he took actions once he was notified.
“It is the responsibility of the person to whom the permit is issued to adhere to it. It is the city’s responsibility to ensure that the rules and regulations are adhered to," he said.
Glenn said the incident would serve as a teaching moment for all the parties involved.
“I apologize, and it was wrong,” he said.
He recommended reviewing the incident for making any necessary policy revisions.
“We’ve learned something from this scenario and we’ll take it under advisement,” he said.
Fire chief Zack McGonagill said later the fire department never received a similar call or complaint from citizens before this incident happened.
“They called us, and we came out and took care of it,” he said.
