AMORY – During Sept. 3’s board of aldermen meeting, city clerk Jamie Morgan received permission to authorize city attorney Sam Griffie to prepare a lease agreement for Amory’s upcoming ChiliFest, which will be held Oct. 29.
“It’s gotten really big,” Morgan said after the meeting about the annual event that has become the fall counterpart to the Amory Railroad Festival.
According to Amory Main Street Director Alyssa Benedict, the agreement will spell out in clear language the responsibilities and roles for all parties involved.
“We want to be able to contain everything. We want to have an event that is well organized, family-friendly while keeping everyone safe. It will be all about chili, music and family fun,” she said after the meeting.
Since no citizens were present for a public hearing regarding the upcoming fiscal year budget to offer comment, the resolution was approved.
The aldermen also approved to set an Oct. 1 public hearing date for Electric Rate Ordinance 1721, which will enact the next phase of the transition in the Tennessee Valley Authority’s five-year plan. It will revise rate structures in gradually shifting customer charges from the basis of energy used to a uniform grid access charge.
City utilities manager Mike King described the adjustment as being revenue neutral for the city.
The aldermen approved appointments of Floyd Smith, Debra Harris and James Bost to the election commission.
After an elapsed time of approximately eight minutes, board members voted to adjourn proceedings until Sept. 10 at 9 a.m. when they will meet to give final approval for the budget.