AMORY – During its May 18 meeting, the board of aldermen approved for city clerk Jamie Morgan to apply for the Hometown Grant Program through T-Mobile for stormwater mitigation issues, among other public works projects throughout town.
“The T-Mobile grant is just an example of one of the ways that companies are reaching out to communities to assist by awarding money for fixable issues,” she said after the meeting. “These issues cost a great deal of money, and it takes grants to make these happen. We search constantly for ways to get grants and funds to assist in projects so that the money to repair fixable issues does not have to come from the budget, or we use grants to assist in projects we are budgeting.”
Morgan used the Frisco Park splash pad as an example of a project that took a good bit of time and work in searching and applying for grants with no results at times. The project took years before it became a reality.
“We tried many grants before we received the funding,” she said.
Morgan furthermore said these grants are not quickly received either.
“Sometimes grants, especially those with federal guidelines, take years to come through. Do we get every grant that we apply for? No. There would be no way possible as those grants, whether private or public funded, are very competitive and can include the entire state or even the entire country as competitive applicants,” she said.
Several grants the city applies for do not have the same match as they do for other cities.
“An example would be that USDA funding for police vehicles only allows for a 15 percent match for the City of Amory. That means we pay 85 percent of the costs of each invoice,” she said.
In other business during last week’s meeting, the board approved Amory Police Chief Ronnie Bowen’s request to transfer patrolman Alix Wright to the School Resource Officer Division effective Aug. 1.
He will serve at East Amory Elementary School and be the designated instructor for the D.A.R.E. program.
Aldermen also received letters of interest to fill an expired seat on the Amory Housing Authority Board, enabling them to take action on the matter that was tabled from the last meeting. Housing authority board member Charlene Ghoston was reappointed to her position, and her new term will expire at the end of June 2026.