AMORY – During Nov. 19’s board of aldermen meeting, Miss Mississippi Teen USA 2019 Kayleebrooke McCollum was recognized for not only her year-long pageant reign but her contributions to the community.
She was crowned Miss Mississippi Teen USA last October in Tunica and in April placed third runner-up in the Miss Teen USA 2019 pageant in Reno, Nevada.
“This is a proper time to recognize her many accomplishments,” Mayor Brad Blalock said as he called her up to receive the framed proclamation. “She has brought honor and notoriety to her hometown by being crowned Miss Mississippi Teen USA 2019.”
McCollum was further honored for her local humanitarian efforts, including partnering with The Full Tummy Project and volunteering at the Amory Food Pantry.
She was also recognized by No Kid Hungry for her accomplishment of collecting donations of more than five tons of food for the hungry and using her platform to speak to students across Mississippi with a mission to help prevent teen suicide and to help students overcome self-doubt and stress.
In other business, John Freeman of Calvert Spradling Engineers opened bids for site work to elevate Amory’s North Port Park above flood elevation, per the latest flood maps issued from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
After bids were opened, inspected and read, Freeman suggested that the proposals be taken under advisement before a decision was made to award the contract.
Amory Planning and Zoning Administrator David Moore presented a request on behalf of the development board to amend bylaws to extend the term of office for the chairman from two to four years. Current chairman Jon Alexander has agreed to stay on since no letters of interest were received for the position.
Blalock queried board attorney Sam Griffie about whether there might be any problems with making the change. Griffie replied that he didn’t think there would be any issues with the matter and agreed to revise the language for approval at the next meeting.