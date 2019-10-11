AMORY – During its Oct. 1 meeting the board of aldermen revisited the request for rezoning a residential lot in north Amory to allow for a potential duplex. The issue was carried over from the aldermen’s Sept. 17 meeting.
Both Mayor Brad Blalock and Ward 4 Alderman Glen Bingham conceded that not everyone would be happy with the board’s decision. Bingham sided with Curt and Martha Tubb, who requested the lot be rezoned from single family (R-1) to multi-family (R-3).
“I think the whole block should be R-3. I need to vote on what I think is best for the town,” he said.
The item was tabled at the last meeting pending submittal of a site plan for the development of the lot once a storm-damaged existing house is removed.
The Tubbs yielded the floor for comment by neighboring property owner Liz Tidwell, who endorsed their plan for a new duplex. Her testimony contrasted from all the neighbors’ comments at the last meeting, which were against the rezoning appeal.
Although the Tubbs provided a site plan with adjustments Bingham considered positive, he was outvoted as the majority of the board decided to uphold the decision of the city’s development board denying the rezoning request.
In other business, local pastor Elbrist Mason and VFW post commander Harold Burns requested city leaders participate in honoring local veterans during their Veterans Day dinner.
Mason encouraged considering alternatives to the traditional parade, however.
“This marching thing is cool, but we’re getting old,” he said.
Amory Main Street Director Alyssa Benedict briefed the board on downtown developments and upcoming community celebrations for the remainder of the year.
“We have five more memorial benches coming. The benches will have potted plants as accessories. We’re working to make downtown more appealing, including getting more durable holiday decorations, which we hope to have in place by Nov. 7 for the Christmas Open House,” she said.
The ChiliFest will be held Oct. 29, with booths, trunk-or-treat vendors and a parade sponsored by the Beta Sigma Phi sorority.
Benedict also praised the upcoming unveiling of the Mississippi Blues Trail marker to be placed at the Vinegar Bend pocket park owned by Carla Glasgow.
“At least seven people from Amory will be memorialized on Nov. 23. Local bands will play, and a delegation from Mississippi Main Street will be on hand,” Benedict said.
Speaking on behalf of the Amory Community Garden, Ray Jones solicited the city’s continued support of the garden plots alongside Legion Drive. Aldermen renewed not only their annual contribution for the community garden but also for Change Amory, which is sponsored by St. Helen’s Catholic Church.
Jones reported on a good season for the garden, despite the abnormal heat of the last several weeks.
“It was one of the best seasons I’ve experienced. I made a lot of tomato sandwiches,” he said.