mcj-2023-08-09-news-amory-aldermen

FEMA spokesman Darryl Dragoo addresses an overflow crowd during Aug. 1’s Amory Board of Aldermen meeting regarding two sites selected as a village of temporary housing for citizens displaced by the March 24 tornado. Aldermen approved a site close to Moore Manor Apartments, where most of the local displaced citizens lived.

 JOHN WARD/MONROE JOURNAL

AMORY – The board of aldermen approved a site Aug. 1 for a village for temporary housing units through the Federal Emergency Management Agency for displaced survivors impacted by March 24’s EF-3 tornado. While two sites were explained, aldermen voted under revisions made to Ordinance 1756 to select an area near Moore Manor Apartments.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you