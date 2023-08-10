AMORY – The board of aldermen approved a site Aug. 1 for a village for temporary housing units through the Federal Emergency Management Agency for displaced survivors impacted by March 24’s EF-3 tornado. While two sites were explained, aldermen voted under revisions made to Ordinance 1756 to select an area near Moore Manor Apartments.
FEMA representative Darryl Dragoo presented locations selected as finalists for the village, which included a tract alongside Old Highway 25, which was referred to as the McGonagill site, and a tract at 1211 111th Street near the United Memorial Cemetery, referred to as the Bates site.
Dragoo pledged for the site to be used for a year and then dismantled and returned to its original condition. The deadline for clearing the site was set for Sept. 26, 2024, which is 18 months from the date of the disaster declaration.
“Our preference is the Bates site. We took a hard look at it. We were concerned about where the majority of the survivors are, who live at Moore Manor Apartments,” Dragoo said.
Mayor Corey Glenn concurred with his recommendation to locate the village as close as possible to the location where most of the displaced citizens lived before the storm.
“This board certainly wants to make the best decision based on citizen input to provide a solution most favorable to this city and its citizens,” he said.
Ward 2 Alderman Barry Woods also endorsed the Bates site.
“Most of the affected people are from Moore Manor. People want to stay where they are,” he said.
Glenn asked Dragoo to share details about utilities that will be set in place for the housing.
“We have discussed the possibility of having to use above-ground waste storage bladders, but that is not our preferred method. We propose to hook into the existing sewer system with above-ground pipes. All hookups feeding into the system will comply with the city code. We will also install back-flow valves,” Dragoo said.
Ward 4 Alderman Glen Bingham asked about the size of the units to be placed in the village.
“Basically, they are going to be recreational vehicles with side-out extensions measuring eight feet wide by a maximum length of 34 feet. Most will be between 26 to 32 feet long. Some mobile homes will be on the site, the largest of which will be 14 feet wide by 75 feet long,” said FEMA representative Phillip Price.
Glenn added more information that guided the site selection.
“The size of the RV-type unit is determined by the size of the property that we have available. A regular FEMA trailer does not allow enough room to come in and stick-build permanent replacement housing. For this reason, the city approved the temporary use of RV-type housing for this need. The units will sit forward of where the permanent replacement housing will be built,” he said.
Dragoo responded to a concern expressed about if the calendar of activity could not be met.
“If the program is not extended, FEMA will make progress toward the end of the time period with monthly meetings to evaluate activity. We will work with the applicants to the best of our ability to make sure they have a permanent housing solution at that time,” he said.
Glenn also responded to a question about whether the city’s two sites at the Port of Amory were considered, saying the properties needed to be kept open for industrial prospects expressing interest in locating there.
“We are in talks with prospective clients for those properties at this time, so they are off the table. We’ve got some good things in store,” he said.
In other business, Glenn said neighborhood informational meetings regarding storm recovery are set for Aug. 16 at the Old National Guard Armory beginning and Aug. 17 at the Benjamin Wax Community Center. Both will be held at 5:30 p.m.
