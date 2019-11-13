AMORY – On Dec. 10, Amory voters will have the chance to vote on the issue of whether or not the sale, distribution, and possession of beer and light wine, as well as the sale, distribution, and possession of alcoholic liquors shall be legal within city limits.
The board of aldermen accepted a petition with the required 20 percent of registered voters’ signatures for the special election during its Nov. 5 meeting.
Out of 4,791 registered voters, there were 975 qualified signatures turned in for beer and wine and 971 qualified signatures turned in for liquor.
“They were hand-counted and spreadsheet-counted multiple times,” said city clerk Jamie Morgan.
Polls will open at 7 a.m. Dec. 10 at the National Guard Old Armory alongside 9th St. S. Polls for each ward will be separate, and greeters will be available to help voters find their ward.
There will be two separate propositions on one ballot. Proposition 1 will give voters a chance to vote for or against beer and light wine. Proposition 2 will give voters a chance to vote for or against alcoholic liquors.
This means voters have the option of voting for both, against both, or for one and against another.
To participate, a person must live within the Amory city limits and be an active registered voter. If you have water or electricity service through the City of Amory but do not live inside the city limits, you are not able to vote in this election.
Morgan wants to stress the importance of making sure potential voters have all their ducks in a row before the day of the special election.
“If you’ve moved, changed your last name or if you’re not sure if you’re an active voter, call us and we’ll check for you,” Morgan said.
People must bring a valid form of identification to vote. (Info box below story)
Absentee voting ballots will be available soon for pick up at the city clerk’s office, located at City Hall. The deadline to return absentee ballots by mail is Dec. 9 by 5 p.m. if you get an absentee ballot by mail, it must be returned by mail. If you vote absentee in person at the City Clerk’s office, the last day to do so is Dec. 7 from 8:00 a.m. until noon. Morgan said curbside service will be available for all voting.
“If you are a disabled voter, please call the city clerk’s office when you arrive, and we will gladly come outside to your vehicle to assist in your absentee voting,” Morgan said.
Should one or both propositions pass, an ordinance will need to be created to administer the sale, distribution and transportation of alcohol within the city limits. The board of aldermen would then have to schedule a public hearing, which would be advertised for two weeks prior. After the public hearing, and if the board passes the ordinance, it will take effect after 30 days.
The upcoming referendum is the second time Amory citizens have voted on the alcohol issue in recent years. Efforts to legalize the sale of beer, light wine and liquor failed by a slim margin in the 2014 special election. State law mandates a five-year span between liquor elections and a two-year span for beer and light wine.
For more information about the special election, call the city clerk’s office at 256-5721 (option 8).