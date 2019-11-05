AMORY - The City of Amory will hold a special election concerning alcohol sales Dec. 10.

The board of aldermen accepted a petition with signatures for the special election during its Nov. 5 meeting and entered it into the minutes.

Voting will determine whether the sale of beer, wine and distilled spirits will be permitted within the city.

The Dec. 10 referendum required a petition signed by 20 percent of the active, registered voters within the Amory city limits.

