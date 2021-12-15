AMORY – Following input from three local businessmen Dec. 7, the board of aldermen tabled action on an ordinance pertaining to awning and canopy regulations alongside Main Street. The proposed ordinance outlines design standards to replace metal awnings downtown.
A section of the proposed ordinance notes that no building is required to have an awning or canopy.
Each person who spoke during the ordinance’s public hearing last week took issue with a provision that all designs must be approved by the Amory Main Street association before being submitted to the board of aldermen.
Greg Beason pointed out the ordinance, itself, was reasonable but questioned whether an unelected private entity such as the merchants’ association could partner with city boards to steer public policy.
“Why do I have to go before somebody that’s not part of Amory city government to let them tell me what to do with my buildings?” he asked.
Mayor Corey Glenn indicated Amory Main Street’s role in the process was intended to be a gating process to avoid congesting hearings before the board of aldermen with preliminary matters.
Beason pressed his point about the apparent overlap in the chain of command structured in the ordinance language, which includes adequate specifications for replacing the existing canopies.
“What does Amory Main Street got to approve and what is my remedy if they don’t approve my design?” Beason asked of the appeal process.
He cited an example where applications declined by the Amory Development Committee can be appealed to the board of aldermen, which he said was not apparent in the language of the proposed awning ordinance.
Eddie Wilemon and Michael Harlow also aired similar concerns supporting Beason’s argument.
Glenn conceded that some of the ordinance’s language needs to be clarified and that an avenue of appeal needs to be available all through the process.
Ward 4 Alderman Glen Bingham agreed with Beason that Amory Main Street has no place in steering policy with the development committee. He also indicated further areas in the language termed ambiguous.
“We should just have to deal with the city. What credentials does Amory Man Street Association have to address these issues?,” Wilemon asked.
Ward 3 Alderman Mark Mitchell agreed that the appeals process should be available throughout the chain of command. Alderman-at-large Joe McGonagill agreed that sufficient authority was vested in the city’s development committee without making approval from Amory Main Street necessary.
Harlow added that other canopy treatments that are currently popular are not detailed as options in the ordinance.
“We’ve heard you loud and clear. Thank you for your input,” Glenn said to Beason, Harlow and Wilemon.
With that, the mayor entertained a motion to table the ordinance for more study, revision and reconsideration at a future date. He maintained that the overall mission for updating the look of Amory’s downtown business district will continue.
“It’s time to move forward to improve our assets, especially in cases where liabilities created by antiquated and damaged canopies need to be mitigated,” he said.
Glenn reminded attendees of the meeting of the city’s limitations in an effort of this scale, which necessitates partnering with building owners to share the cost.
“The City of Amory is not in a position, nor will we be in a position, to deploy $300,000 or $400,000 in capital to upgrade those entire awnings. Improving facades will improve the asset value for the owner,” he said.
In other business, Sherrill Clark requested approval for waiver of rental fees for East Amory Community Center to restart Mothers Against Drunk Driving classes, now rebranded as The Mourning After. The victim impact panels are intended to help drunk and drugged driving offenders understand the lasting and long-term effects of substance-impaired driving.
Police chief Ronnie Bowen endorsed Clark’s classes, citing the need for such instruction that he personally encounters as an instructor for the Mississippi Alcohol Safety Education Program.
Clark’s request was approved pending checking the accreditation of her new program.
The meeting was adjourned in memory of the late Barbara Howell Garner, per request of Ward 1 Alderman Mike Edgeworth.