AMORY – During Sept. 6’s board of aldermen meeting, the matter of the Amory Railroad Festival’s annual lease agreement was tabled for the second meeting in a row.
Mayor Corey Glenn reviewed the options of the Amory Railroad Festival Committee creating its own entity to operate the event versus having the festival run by Amory Main Street.
“Our deal is that we control the lease of the property. We need to let the committee know something. They’re trying to book different things,” he said.
Alderman-at-large Joe McGonagill voiced his concern about the amount of work operating the festival would impose on Amory Main Street Director Rebecca Riddle.
“It’s going to be like a full-time job, and she only gets part-time pay,” he said.
Glenn repeated his take on the matter that the committee would still be responsible for the operation of the festival, even though it would be under the umbrella of Amory Main Street.
Aldermen continued to table action on the matter until the recessed meeting set for Sept. 13.
In other business, Monroe County citizen Ed Coale presented the final portion of his donation to fund a new rescue truck for the Amory Fire Department.
“We really appreciate you doing this. It’s going to be a big help to us – not just for the city but also for the county and the communities we serve," said Amory Fire Chief Zack McGonagill.
He said delivery of the truck is not expected before next year.
In a related matter, McGonagill requested that the language of the intergovernmental contract to provide emergency services and ambulance subsidy be reviewed and streamlined to eliminate the role of MedStat in relaying requests from the city in the event an airlift by helicopter is needed.
Action on the matter was tabled until Sept. 13's meeting.
