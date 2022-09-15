mcj-2022-09-14-news-amory-aldermen

Ed Coale presents a check to Amory Fire Chief Zack McGonagill for the final installment of the purchase of a new rescue truck for the fire department scheduled for next year.

AMORY – During Sept. 6’s board of aldermen meeting, the matter of the Amory Railroad Festival’s annual lease agreement was tabled for the second meeting in a row.

