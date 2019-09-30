AMORY – The board of aldermen’s meeting room was nearly full of concerned neighbors for a Sept. 17 public hearing regarding rezoning of a residential lot on the north side of town from single-family (R-1) to multi-family (R-3).
Aldermen approval would allow for Martha Tubb and her son, Curt, to build a new duplex on the property after the storm-damaged existing structure is removed.
The Tubbs were present to appeal the development board’s decision denying the rezoning request. Responding to Mayor Brad Blalock’s question as to whether she had other options for the property besides a duplex rental unit, Martha said she had none at this time.
Since no testimony was received that favored the rezoning request, aldermen voted to table the appeal for further study until the next meeting on Oct. 1.
Another item forwarded from the development board minutes concerned the matter of traffic control at the intersection of Brigadoon and Dalrymple drives. Following discussion, representatives of the Amory Planning and Zoning Department agreed to post an advisory via the city’s Facebook page prior to adding a three-way stop sign. A portable stop sign will be placed at the intersection before a permanent sign is installed.
In other business, the board presented a resolution of tribute recognizing New Hope Primitive Baptist Church of Hatley for its 200th anniversary. The motion for the proclamation was first submitted in early May by Ward 3 Alderman Tony Poss. Pastor Tim Cunningham was present to receive the proclamation with deacons Mike Baughman, Tommy Minich and Van Rogers.
At the conclusion of the aldermen’s time for comments, Blalock expressed his appreciation to the members of the Amory police and fire departments for the smooth collaboration with the school district in the recent lockdown drills at all the campuses.
“The drills went well. It’s very reassuring. I’m proud of our city staff,” he said.