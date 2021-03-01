AMORY – The board of aldermen approved action Feb. 16 on items related to future improvements in the city, including a new park alongside North Hickory Street.
The city recently received a waiver from the attorney representing the estate of the late Patsy M. Owen Sanders, who passed away in May 2019 at age 88.
Last September, Mayor Brad Blalock first told board members about the bequest of the land to be used for a park, and one condition was for it to be named to honor her family’s name.
Aldermen approved for Blalock and city clerk Jamie Morgan to sign the receipt, joinder, affidavit and waiver in return for the sum of $50,000 towards park development.
Last September, discussion indicated the park could be used for pavilion space and a farmers market, but no plans are in place as of yet.
The board also approved city attorney Sam Griffie’s request to approve a fee through U.S. Bank in regards to the bond related to upgrades to the Mary Haughton and Billie Wright substations, which will improve Amory’s electrical system by enabling more capacity.
The future improvements will eliminate an approximately 60-year-old substation alongside Puckett Drive.
Last September, the board approved separate bond engagement and intent resolutions for the project, capping the amount of money raised at $7 million.
Griffie noted in a previous meeting the full amount may not be necessary.
Aldermen also approved Blalock’s recommendation of First American National Bank’s .3 percent bid for reinvesting the electric department’s CD, which will renew at that rate.
The CD is unrelated to the bond issue.
Last week’s meeting was held regardless of snowy and icy conditions, with some participants calling in on Zoom and others present at City Hall.
Blalock noted the city was pushing the message out through social media advising people to refrain from non-essential travel.
“I know the Amory Fire Department has dealt with one house fire, and the police department has worked several accidents. For every call that’s about getting someone out of a ditch, that takes away from another call,” he said.
Ward 4 Alderman Glen Bingham asked if the city had experienced any problems with people riding four-wheelers throughout town.
“I saw two passing cars on the road today,” he said.
Blalock said some people have used them to get to gas stations and like with any other ice or snow event, people have used them recreationally as well.
Like several other businesses and local governments, he said many Amory city employees would be on standby the following day rather than report to their departments.