AMORY – Whether or not the Amory Railroad Festival Committee remains an extension of Amory Main Street or not was a point of discussion during Aug. 16’s board of aldermen meeting.
Festival committee chairman Dr. Tommy Fugett and fellow committee member Cassandra Morris shared updates in planning for next year’s festival, which will soon begin.
“Last year, we had probably the most successful festival that we’ve ever had. I appreciate all the calls of praise received, but with that praise comes expectations,” he said.
Fugett said the only way to meet and exceed those expectations is with a full commitment from the city, which requires an open line of communication. Moreover, he said control of the festival will remain with the committee instead of Amory Main Street.
“We have a good working relationship with Amory Main Street,” he said.
Fugett said the committee’s plans include establishing a 501(c)3 nonprofit status.
“Anything over our operating budget will be donated back to the city in some way. We want to be part of infrastructure improvements,” he said.
Last year, the committee donated $10,000 to Amory Main Street to deposit into a joint account to purchase items benefiting the city.
“It was the first time that I know of that the committee did that,” he said.
A pending approved purchase will be bicycle rack-style pedestrian barricades to control traffic. Fugett projected the cost to be approximately $5,000.
“Safety for our festivals is of foremost importance to us,” he said.
Ward 3 Alderman Mark Mitchell questioned the need for setting up another nonprofit organization.
“If Amory Main Street Association is already a 501(c)3, why do we need to have another one?” he asked.
Fugett said he thinks all concerned parties would agree that Amory Main Street, itself, cannot operate the festival because there are not enough people available.
“It’s a bit of a stretch for that organization. Most of the people involved run their own booths during the festival, and it’s hard to find volunteers. There is always a seat open on our board for the Amory Main Street director, whoever that may be,” he said.
Mayor Corey Glenn expressed his preference that the committee remains an arm of Amory Main Street.
“It’s the same people doing the same amount of work with Amory Main Street operating as a 501(c)3. It should be operated by Amory Main Street rather than by a private-sector entity,” he said.
Fugett countered with what he called continuity issues with term limits of Amory Main Street board members, whereas Amory Railroad Festival Committee members are not regulated to term limits in the committee’s bylaws. He also said the committee ran the festival last year without the benefit of 501(c)3 status.
“We didn’t solicit any funds. The only check that came in was the donation from Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad that was earmarked for a 501(c)3. We operate as a not-for-profit organization. There is a difference between a 501(c)3 and a not-for-profit organization,” Fugett said.
Ward 4 Alderman Glen Bingham said he did not see where a conflict could be caused by Amory Main Street and the Amory Railroad Festival Committee working together.
“The way we did it last year works,” Fugett said.
Following Glenn’s suggestion, aldermen voted to table action on a lease for the festival.
In related business, Amory Main Street Director Rebecca Riddle requested consideration and permission for the mayor and aldermen to sign the lease contract for ChiliFest, which is pending the approval of the city attorney.
The event is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 25, and it will begin at 5 p.m. Aldermen unanimously approved the request.
Jimmy Spencer of Cook Coggin Engineers gave an update on the city’s solid waste management plan as it affects operations at the Akers Railroad Tie Processing Facility, located at 935 South Main St. The facility recycles used railroad ties by chipping them and transporting the product to another facility to be used as a fuel source.
Glenn said two openings on the Frisco Park Advisory Board for terms running from Oct. 1 until Sept. 30, 2026 could not be filled because no letters of interest were received. The city will readvertise the positions.
He also said the Amory Development Advisory Board has four openings for terms running from Oct. 1 until Sept. 30, 2026 and that three letters of interest were received. Three seats were filled from the letters submitted.
Bingham asked for last week’s meeting to be adjourned in memory of the late Sharon Gallop.
