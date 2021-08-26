AMORY - During its Aug. 16 meeting, the board of aldermen voted to create a reserve police officer program at the Amory Police Department.
The program would provide extra manpower to the department during emergencies or special events within the city.
Amory Assistant Police Chief Nick Weaver said volunteers would have to be certified officers and the positions would be unpaid, however, the department would possibly consider providing part-time status in the future.
"We believe that this will open up a bigger pool for us to look at for the hiring process," Weaver said. "So, if someone wants to come be a reserve with us then eventually we'll have openings and if they want to apply, we'll already know who they are."
Weaver said volunteers would have to provide most of the equipment, and the department would provide them uniforms.
Volunteer officers would have to complete the APD's field training program, which consists of three phases.
"Once they've completed phase one, that person would be able to be on their own at festivals, parades or stuff like that when you're on foot," Weaver said. "They would not be taking any calls. To go on a call, they would have to be attached to one of our full-time patrol officers."
Once an officer has completed all phases of the department's field training, then they would be allowed to respond to calls on their own.
Weaver said the department is looking to have no more than 10 volunteer officers in the program.