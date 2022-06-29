AMORY – According to data through the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, the average number of applicants for the classes of 2021 to 2025 was approximately 1,800, and that number was whittled down to an average class size of 280 students.
On July 8, Amory High School Class of 2020 graduate Morgan Mitchell will report to the highly exclusive academy, located in Kings Point, New York, to begin the next step in her life and education.
“What was attractive to me is at the other service academies, when you get out, you have to serve in that branch. Whenever I graduate, I’ll have a couple of different options so I can take an appointment to any branch of the military like the Coast Guard or Navy or I can work in the maritime industry and not take an appointment, whereas somewhere else, I’d have to serve for at least five years,” she said.
Mitchell was honored last week in Tupelo by Congressman Trent Kelly’s office for being selected to the Merchant Marine Academy. In high school, she was accepted to the U.S. Coast Guard Academy but opted not to accept her appointment.
Following graduation, Mitchell continued her education and soccer career at Itawamba Community College. She’ll continue to play soccer for the academy, which is a Division III school in the Skyline Conference.
“I’d say soccer has helped me to learn how to work well with others, especially at ICC having to balance away games with school. It helped me out with time management and working with a team,” Mitchell said.
While at ICC, she applied for the Coast Guard Academy again, in addition to the Naval, Air Force and Merchant Marines academies. She was approached by the Merchant Marine Academy’s soccer coach and learned about more opportunities there before deciding to go that route.
She’ll major in maritime logistics and security for three semesters per school year since it’s a tri-semester academy. Mitchell will take 23 to 25 hours per semester, in addition to participating in regular military drills.
“Also, we have a sea year. I’ll do four months at sea and six the next year, which will be my sophomore and junior years there. We’ll go to 18 to 24 different countries and will be working on a boat. They prepare you for that throughout school. It’s more of the hands-on experience so when you graduate, you’ll know what’s going on,” Mitchell said.
A recent trip to Mexico was her first time to travel outside of the United States.
Since high school, Mitchell has been interested in pursuing a career in law but more recently gained an interest in politics.
“That was definitely my goal in high school to be an attorney and it still is now,” she said. “If I decide to go the maritime industry route, I would go to law school and be a maritime attorney or I could take an appointment to whichever branch and take a job as a JAG officer.”