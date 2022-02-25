Amory Police Department animal control officer Charles Harris feeds a litter of stray puppies before taking to the Amory Humane Society. Animal control in the city recently shifted from the humane society to the police department.
AMORY – The city’s animal control enforcement responsibilities recently shifted from the Amory Humane Society to the Amory Police Department, with Charles Harris recently hired as animal control officer. Along with the transition, authorities ask for pet owners to familiarize themselves with the city’s animal ordinances.
“The city has never done this before. We’re building this service,” said Amory Assistant Police Chief Nick Weaver, adding Harris was selected from a pool of applicants. “He has done a good job so far, and we expect him to continue to do so. Animal control takes cooperation between the public and law enforcement.”
City ordinance 1708 describes the responsibilities for pet owners in Amory. The city’s animal ordinances can be found on the city’s website, www.cityofamoryms.com, under the Ordinances and Residential Services tab, which is under the Quick Links option on the homepage.
Harris, who is on duty from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, can also provide printed copies of the ordinances. Anyone with questions or concerns may call him at the APD at (662) 256-2676.
Harris comes to the department with several years of experience working with animals.
“I grew up with farm animals. I’ve worked with animals for 25 years,” Harris said.