An early morning apartment fire Jan. 31 claimed the life of an Amory woman.
According to Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley, Sherry Reana Lackey, 54, was the victim of the fire at 920 Tschudi Rd., Apt. 21.
A call to Monroe County 911 came in at 9:53 a.m. from one of Lackey’s friends who found her deceased, according to the press release.
The Amory police and fire departments and emergency medical services responded to the scene and confirmed she was deceased.
“They also found there had been a fire in the apartment, but the fire was out. There was heavy smoke damage to the apartment. The next door neighbor stated she smelled smoke around 3 a.m., but it was not bad enough to alarm her. She thought it might be a heater,” Gurley stated in the press release.
A deputy fire marshal assisted the Amory Fire Department with the investigation as to the source of the fire, and the Amory Police Department is also conducting an investigation.
Lackey’s was transported to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Pearl for an autopsy on Monday.