Amory School District Assistant Superintendent Andrea Stevens, center, discusses the Mississippi College and Career-Readiness Standards with academic coach Jessica Seger and English language arts teachers Kellie Poole, McKenzie Stephenson and Mandy Ragon.
AMORY – During a special-called meeting May 24, the Amory School Board approved for district assistant superintendent Andrea Stevens to serve on the Mississippi Academic Assessment Program (MAAP) English Language Arts Content/Bias Review Committee in early June.
“During the review, I will work with a team of educators to review test items that have been written by teachers across the state for future state assessments. The item content, depth of knowledge and standard alignment will be considered when reviewing the test items,” she said after the meeting.
The committee will consist of educators from across the state.
Stevens has served on test item review committees for the past 12 years where she reviewed, edited and submitted test questions.
Her responsibilities in the Amory School District include being director of curriculum and instruction, district test coordinator, federal programs director, response-to-intervention coordinator, director of professional development, English learner coordinator and homeless/foster care liaison. She also works with human resources in recruiting teachers to the district.
Stevens is enthused about the opportunity to contribute her knowledge to the committee, as well as expanding her own repertoire of experience learning from colleagues on the committee.
"I look forward to working with colleagues in our state to assist in developing high quality, viable test items for our students in Mississippi. It is an honor to be selected on this committee,” she said.