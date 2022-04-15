AMORY – During its April 5 meeting, the board of aldermen approved Amory Main Street Director Rebecca Riddle’s plan to renovate the pocket park between Edward Jones Investments and The Coffee Pot in Vinegar Bend.
“It’s a little overgrown, and the shrubs are sporadic at this point. I’d like to make it more appealing to the community,” she said.
Riddle said the revitalization will include removal of the awning in front of the park and selected trees and shrubs. Maple, dogwood and crepe myrtle trees will remain in place. A new walking path of brick pavers with accent shoulders of rock will also replace the existing hardscaping.
The flood light will be removed and replaced with decorative string lights. Large wooden planters will define the entrance, along with additional planters around the interior of the park to be maintained by members of the Flower Lovers Garden Club. Another wall mural will be added with the theme of “Love Mississippi” as part of the composition.
“I’m requesting the city to cover the cost of the electricity while Amory Main Street will underwrite the cost of the meter box. We will also need help from the city with removal of the trees,” Riddle said.
In other business, Nick Boyd introduced himself as owner of a new business at 229 North Main St. known as The Pub on Main. He requested that the awning in front of his business be removed.
Mayor Corey Glenn welcomed Boyd to the business community and assured him that the awning would be removed in time as part of a block-by-block revitalization program. Boyd plans to open his business by mid-summer. The original windows and facade have been uncovered and will be revitalized with a fresh coat of paint.
“We’re cheering you on and looking forward to you opening your business. We’re excited about it,” Glenn said.
Burdine Street resident Roger Miller followed up on the petition from his neighboring homeowners regarding business activity he claimed to be in violation of the zoning ordinance.
“I know that he has been searching for another property to relocate the activity for some time now. He wants to relocate, but I have no idea when he will,” Glenn said in recapping a visit with the business operator.
Ward 3 Alderman Mark Mitchell also visited the site and reported he could not find an ordinance that forbids the storage building, which is part of the complaint cited in the petition.
“I think we either need to make the recommendation to do away with (the business activity) or revisit that ordinance,” said Ward 4 Alderman Glen Bingham.
“Nothing in (the language) states that (the use in question) is in violation,” said zoning administrator David Moore.
Glenn assured Miller that he understood his concern but challenged board members that if they chose to take action on this matter that they would have to exercise equity by cleaning up all the other sites in Amory where there is similar activity.
“That’s not a can that you want to open up. It’s not a problem until somebody decides to make it a problem,” Bingham said.
The board appreciated Miller’s persistence but took no action on his request.
Amory Assistant Police Chief Nick Weaver requested approval for the department to purchase three new vehicles at a cost of $32,439, in addition to an upfit cost of $6,700 per vehicle along with a bid for installing accessories for the originally budgeted six vehicles at a cost of $10,534 each.
Weaver’s request was initially approved but ran into difficulties when he said the projected delivery date for some of the vehicles would extend into the next budget year. Bingham then made a motion that the order for the vehicles be cancelled and for the department to start over with the process.
Bingham’s motion passed by a narrow margin. The department’s request to approve financing for three of the vehicles was tabled until the bids received were studied further.