AMORY – A delegation of local realtors appeared at the board of aldermen’s Oct. 20 meeting to voice their concerns about the lack of mid-range housing available in Amory.
Tracy Randle of Leech Realty advocated for her concern for first-time home buyers. She cited an example of her son, who struggled to find decent housing that he could afford.
“It’s not just about the money,” she said. “When I see nastiness, floors that dip and mold, for which people pay good money to rent, we need stricter laws.”
Randle furthermore cited the example of visiting a vacant restaurant littered with food scraps and rodent droppings.
“Building owners need to be held accountable. If (the owner) is not going to sell it at a decent price, he needs to keep it up to code. It has been a burden to me for a long time,” she said.
Randle advocated structuring rents and regulations in such a manner as to prevent the kind of tenants who will diminish property values.
Stacy Forbus of Amory Realty shared a story of a client couple moving to the United States from Mexico who characterized the appeal of Amory as a “little Mayberry.”
“We couldn’t find an affordable home for them in a good neighborhood,” she said. “Why is it that our school district rating has gone up, but enrollment is declining? Schools are our asset.”
Forbus characterized the random mixture of nice homes with nearby homes in disrepair as terrible and embarrassing.
“River Birch is great, but not everyone can afford to live there. We need other neighborhoods to have those kinds of standards for upkeep. Many people work in Tupelo and Columbus, and Amory is halfway for them. We need to provide a place that they would be happy to call home,” she said.
Forbus quoted Amory School District Superintendent Ken Byars’ concern that the lack of decent and affordable mid-range housing is adversely affecting district enrollment.
Jennifer Bost with White Oak Realty in Smithville echoed Randle’s complaints of substandard conditions of homes in Amory and cited an example from her own experience.
“We’ve even walked in on squatters living there,” she said of some properties. “Even some of our historic houses look terrible.”
Bost recommended consideration of a program similar to Tupelo’s in that rental housing is subject to a biennial inspection.
She furthermore endorsed setting up an opportunity zone for neighborhood enhancement.
“I looked it up. Amory has a huge opportunity zone that extends all the way from West Amory to the area near the hospital. Investors can use tax credits to make needed improvements in opportunity zones,” she said.
Mayor Brad Blalock responded on behalf of the aldermen by speaking to a couple of items.
“Workforce development and recruiting industry into town has always been a concern of mine,” he said.
He acknowledged that Amory does not have much mid-range affordable housing. He mentioned some local efforts that impressed him, although the areas of development are small.
“I just don’t know how to bridge the gap (to attract developers),” he said.
Blalock said a rental ordinance was passed three years ago that requires biennial inspections of rental properties in Amory. He praised the progress of efforts under current code enforcement officer and rental inspector Patrick Chism, who has been on the job for barely a year and already had 17 derelict houses torn down.
Blalock conceded that a problem exists in that landlords cannot be compelled to register their properties under current city statutes but estimated that approximately 80 percent of landlords are participating.
He furthermore warned that landlords are placing themselves at risk by not having a lease agreement with tenants to enforce property maintenance.
“The issues we have in Amory, for the most part, are from absentee landlords,” he said. “Patrick makes constant effort to contact them (about property issues). (Our rental ordinance) is not a perfect system. It needs a whole lot of work to get us to where we want to be. If we can get to the point where it’s not profitable for a slumlord to be in Amory but rather sell the property to a developer, then we can finally solve that problem.”
Blalock requested the assistance of the realtors to get out the word of the rental ordinance to property owners.
“It’s really a benefit to them because it helps them to maintain their properties and attract a better caliber of renters,” he said.
City attorney Sam Griffie said landlords failing to comply with citations from the city are subject to a $300 per day fine.
“Each day is treated as a separate offense,” he said.
The aldermen took no action on the matter.