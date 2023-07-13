Mayor Corey Glenn presented a plaque of recognition last week to Amory Building Inspector David Moore and fire chief Zack McGonagill to honor the planning and zoning department, which was named Building Department of the Year at this year’s Building Officials Association of Mississippi conference. Administrative assistant Angie Whitlock was also named for the award but was not present at the meeting.
AMORY – During this year’s Building Officials Association of Mississippi conference, the city’s building and zoning department was honored as Building Department of the Year.
“A lot of hard work went into this, and recognition needs to be given,” said Mayor Corey Glenn during July 5’s board of aldermen meeting.
He presented a plaque to city building inspector David Moore and fire chief Zack McGonagill. Administrative assistant Angie Whitlock was also recognized for the award.
In other business, Glenn encouraged citizens to apply for a vacant seat on the Amory Municipal Library Board. The term extends to the end of July 2028. No letters of interest had been received to date.
During his input, Ward 2 Alderman Barry Woods asked the board to authorize the American Red Cross to set up a mobile field office at the West Amory Community Center to provide assistance for citizens whose disaster assistance applications were declined from the March 24 tornado.
Glenn said an agreement would have to be drafted by the board attorney before permission could be granted.
“I’m good with it, once the agreement is drafted and signed,” he said.
In a related matter, Ward 3 Alderman Mark Mitchell requested an update on storm debris cleanup from private property.
“Determination needs to be made whether remaining storm debris has been qualified for pickup by the city’s removal vendor,” Glenn said.
In turn, he asked city operations manager Justin Wright to check on remaining claims.
Wright said progress continues to be made, although work is behind projected schedule due to the scale of the disaster.
