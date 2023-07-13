mcj-2023-07-12-news-amory-aldermen

Mayor Corey Glenn presented a plaque of recognition last week to Amory Building Inspector David Moore and fire chief Zack McGonagill to honor the planning and zoning department, which was named Building Department of the Year at this year’s Building Officials Association of Mississippi conference. Administrative assistant Angie Whitlock was also named for the award but was not present at the meeting.

 JOHN WARD/FOR THE MONROE JOURNAL

AMORY – During this year’s Building Officials Association of Mississippi conference, the city’s building and zoning department was honored as Building Department of the Year.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you