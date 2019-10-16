AMORY – A vacant storefront near Vinegar Bend that once housed Charlotte’s Wallpaper recently suffered a roof collapse during renovations that resulted in gutting out the building from top to bottom.
Mark and Lindsey Mitchell are the new owners of the property, which is located at 235 North Main St. They bought it and the neighboring unit at 233 North Main St.
“We didn’t plan it this way, but when the roof came down, it was more cost efficient to tear it all out,” Lindsey said.
She said the ground floor will house offices for Keller Mortgage and Mitchell Appraisal. The couple will make their new home in the 2,800 square feet located upstairs. Development for the existing upper level next door will be determined.
Skinner Construction of Tupelo is collaborating on the reconstruction with general contractor Stafford Developments of Tupelo.
“The roof had been leaking for years,” said Tim Skinner.
He said plans call for the two-story elevation of 233 North Main to be matched once the neighboring building is rebuilt.