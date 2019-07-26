AMORY – Authorities from the Mississippi Attorney General’s office, along with the Mississippi and Alabama state boards of pharmacy, were onsite at MedPoint, a locally owned medical supplies company, throughout the day Friday.
According to Rachel Ring, public information officer with the AG’s office, the business owner, Phillip Minga, was arrested.
“Our office assisted the Mississippi and Alabama boards of pharmacy and the Russell County Sheriff’s Office in Alabama with the arrest of Phillip Minga,” she said. “Minga waived his extradition back to Alabama, where he will face charges there.”
A representative with the Russell County Sheriff’s Office could not give any information on the case, other than the charge is theft 2nd of a controlled substance.