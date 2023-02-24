AMORY – Every year, the medical community promotes heart health during the month of February. On Feb. 28 from 3 until 5 p.m., Dr. Michael Boland and nurse practitioners from Amory Cardiology Clinic will join with other providers to provide resources to live healthier during an event in North Mississippi Medical Center Gilmore-Amory’s main lobby.
Next week’s event will include blood pressure checks, information about heart health, snacks and freebies. It is free and open to the public.
As far as heart health, Boland recommends living healthy lifestyles.
“I recommend maintaining idea body weight with a Mediterranean-type diet, which is grains, nuts, fruits, vegetables, olive oil and some lean meat like fish and poultry versus a more traditional American diet of well-grained beef,” he said.
Boland said during the roughly 45-year course of his cardiology career, heart disease has become more treatable.
“It has gone from patients dying at the hospital day-to-day to a remarkable change of people living and living well with heart disease. You’re seeing heart disease dramatically change for the better with various medications and procedures,” he said, noting medicine has dramatically advanced during the past 10 years.
He said his clinic works closely with Cardiology Associates of North Mississippi in Tupelo, which can offer more advanced technological and invasive procedures.
“We’re able to diagnose and treat the vast majority of heart disease here in Amory without having to travel to Tupelo. By the same token, we have no reason to not refer people early,” Boland said. “We think it’s important in tradition that Monroe County people, in general, like to come and stay at Gilmore hospital. It has a widely known tradition of excellence.”
