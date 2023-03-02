mcj-2023-02-15-news-amory-ctc-tva

From left, Amory Utilities Manager Mike King, Mayor Corey Glenn, Tennessee Valley Authority Community Relations Specialist Carolyn Ellis Ward, Amory School District Superintendent Brian Jones, Amory CTC Director Coty Cox and Congressman Trent Kelly field representative Missy Younger were on hand for a STEM grant from TVA for the career and technical center.

 JOHN WARD/FOR THE MONROE JOURNAL

AMORY – The Amory Career and Technical Center received a $5,000 STEM grant through the Tennessee Valley Authority, which will help younger students gain early exposure in science, technology, engineering and math.

Newsletters

Recommended for you