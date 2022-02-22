AMORY – With the current school year, the Amory High School Career and Technical Center underwent not only a few instructor changes but also the reorganization of one of its programs.
The engineering and robotics program reorganized as digital media technology, and Deanna Duckworth is the instructor. She also coordinates work-based learning, which carries on the mission of what was formerly known as cooperative education.
Her career in education, which stretches more than 20 years, includes positions in adult education and workforce development training at Itawamba Community College’s Belden campus for eight years. She also worked at the Family Resource Center in Tupelo.
Prior to that, she and Amory CTC Director David Millender taught at Amory High School together during the late ‘90s and early 2000s. She taught English and earth science while Millender taught history.
“Our classrooms were across the hall from each other. He contacted me to extend the opportunity to bring my experience to Amory CTC’s engineering program in the wake of former instructor Jennifer Hood’s retirement,” Duckworth said.
She began the school year acquainting her students with new Apple iMac computers to complement their lab sessions, which maximize work-based learning once they enter the job market.
Duckworth has a special concern for students who may not be pursuing academic careers. With workforce experience, she thinks she can better serve students who are not college bound.
“If my students come out of this class with skills relating to our curriculum and workplace success, I have done my job,” she said. “If they come out knowing they can accomplish difficult tasks with creativity and thought and they are loved and accepted for who they are as individuals, I will have accomplished my goal.”
The culinary arts program's instructor this year has more than 20 years of experience operating The Cottage Tea Room in Aberdeen, which closed last year. Susan Langford took over for Dianne Young, who retired at the end of the '20-'21 school year.
One of her goals is for students to be able to pass the ServSafe test, which is the highest standard of food safety training and certification in the food industry in Mississippi.
Other projects on her bucket list include mentoring students in making casseroles that can be frozen and offered for sale.
Meagan Chism began teaching exploring computer science this year. The class' former instructor, Brian Pearson, now teaches business and marketing fundamentals.
She is a Hatley graduate who is in the eighth year of her teaching career, which has included history and coaching.
“I am excited to have the opportunity to teach exploring computer science at Amory Career and Technical Center and assist the Amory High School swim team,” she said.
Another CTC teacher besides Pearson who moved to another class is Chris Pace, who moved from business and marketing to horticulture to replace Warner Creekmore, who accepted a position in Oxford.
Another personnel change is Charlotte Tubb, who transferred from the front office at West Amory Elementary School to a receptionist position at the Amory CTC.
Millender looks forward to the potentials of the Amory CTC.