Members of Amory Christian Academy's Class of 2022 make silly poses for a photo before their graduation ceremony May 20.
Amory Christian Academy graduates, from left, Zoie Christian, Allison Underwood and Audrey Mitchell make final adjustments before their May 20 graduation ceremony.
ACA graduate Michael Spotts ponders the path forward before the ceremony gets underway.
Commencement speaker Rev. Jason Miller and host pastor and principal Rev. Chris Mitchell lead the processional of staff and graduates.
Principal Eric Keeton presented Allison Underwood as salutatorian of the class of 2022.
Principal Eric Keeton presented Audrey Mitchell as valedictorian of the class of 2022.
Class valedictorian Audrey Mitchell gives her commencement speech.
ACA graduate Allison Underwood presented her mother with a bouquet of roses at the commencement ceremony on May 20.
Graduate Kelly Marie Loden receives her diploma from principal Eric Keeton
ACA graduate Zoie Claire Christian receives her diploma from principal Eric Keeton.
ACA graduate Allison Blair Underwood receives her diploma from principal Eric Keeton.
ACA graduate Audrey Brooke Mitchell receives her diploma from principal Eric Keeton.
ACA graduate Michael Spotts receives his diploma from principal Eric Keeton.
The Amory Christian Academy Class of 2022 turn their tassels after receiving their diplomas on May 20.
The Amory Christian Academy Class of 2022 toss their caps after the commencement exercises and reception on May 20.
Updated: June 1, 2022 @ 12:01 pm
