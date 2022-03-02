AMORY – Church of Christ will host a weekend-long seminar on grief and depression March 4–6, which will be led by Ron and Don Williams, a pair of twin brothers who have invested many years in serving in various aspects of ministry, such as chaplaincy, children’s ministry and preaching.
“They’re well experienced. They’ve been around a good deal of grief caused by not only disease but dysfunctional family relationships as well,” Amory Church of Christ minister Phillip Hathcock, who is no stranger to personal tragedy. “I have lost over a dozen family members to cancer, COVID-19 and other maladies within the last two years. Relatives of mine affected by COVID have ranged in age from 8 weeks old to 92 years of age.”
The seminar’s first session gets underway on March 4 with the topics, “What Do You Know About Grief and Loss” at 7 p.m. and “A Christian Deals with Depression” at 8 p.m.
Saturday morning’s schedule begins at 8:30 a.m. with refreshments followed by “Words and Action: What Helps? What Hurts,” at 9 a.m., followed by “What Do I Do About My Pain in Grief and Loss?” at 10 a.m. and “What Can I Do to Get Better in Grief and Loss?” at 11 a.m.
The final day of the workshop will begin at 9:30 a.m. with “What The Bible Says About Grief and Loss,” followed by “What Children Need to Know About Grief and Loss” at 10:45 a.m. There will be a fellowship meal at 11:30 a.m., and the final topic, “What This Congregation Can Do to Help Others,” begins at 1 p.m.
The Williams have co-authored a book, “Walking with Those Who Weep: A Guide to Grief Support.” Don has also written his own book, “Hope for Those who Struggle: Coping with the Losses in Life.” They have conducted grief education classes since 1992.
The seminar is free to the public, and everyone is invited to attend. Informational handouts will be distributed during the lectures.
The church is located at 1005 Boulevard Dr. For more information, call (662) 256-5813.