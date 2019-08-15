AMORY – Following on the heels of two well-supported cornhole tournaments in Amory July 27, the board of aldermen approved a partnership with Pro South Cornole during its Aug. 6 meeting to allow for monthly tournaments at East Amory Community Center.
Mayor Brad Blalock represented Amory Parks and Recreation Director Rory Thornton in presenting the tournament league’s partnership as a family-friendly activity during weekday evenings that don’t conflict with recurring events or previously scheduled events.
“The organization is the same one that has hosted the cornhole tournament at Cruisin’ Amory the past two years,” he said. “We are excited that they came to us wanting to do this to provide something for our adults to participate in and we are happy to partner with them through our facility’s use and promotion of the league. It’s something anyone can participate in young or old and is great fun.”
Thornton said after the meeting Johnny Box of Amory of Pro South runs monthly tournaments with his wife, Missy, as a regional event for the American Cornhole Organization.
“We did all our events in Tupelo last season but never had any luck finding a permanent spot to have them,” Johnny said in communication with Thornton. “This season we decided to start having them in our hometown at the community center once a month starting in September and running through May. We have all skill levels that come and play, from beginner to world-ranked professional players. We are looking to meet probably on Thursday of each week unless something comes up. Each week will be something different, from bring your own-partner to blind draw for partner.”
According to Johnny, entry fees will never be more than $5 to $10, with all money going back to the players.
City attorney Sam Griffie was requested to prepare an agreement to launch the program.
In other business, aldermen approved appointments to boards for the Amory Regional Museum, Frisco Park advisory and the city development boards.
Lara Brennan and Kathy Nerren submitted letters of interest for the Amory Regional Museum and were appointed to that board. Martha Dalrymple was reappointed to the Frisco Park Advisory Board, and Jay Holman was appointed to that board to fill a vacancy. Jon Alexander was appointed to the development board.