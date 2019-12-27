AMORY – City building inspector and planner David Moore briefed the board of aldermen Dec. 16 on construction progress of the new Jack’s, which is being built on the former Sam Stevens Motors site near the intersection of Highways 6 and 25. Construction is expected to be completed by the end of February.
“They have been working seven days a week. Word has it that the progress of work at the Amory location is even surpassing that of the Tupelo project,” Moore said.
Ward 4 Alderman Glen Bingham expressed his approval of the progress of the work.
“It’s a good-looking building thus far,” he said.
Moore assured board members that the parking lot elevation will be raised to meet the building, which presently looks like it’s perched on a mound.
Mayor Brad Blalock gave advance notice that pedestrian traffic near the Park Hotel will be temporarily disrupted after new owner Orein Holley places dumpsters at the front and back of the building to receive debris sent down chutes into the containers.
The dumpster is not expected to be in the front of the building more than a couple of weeks while the one at the rear may remain longer.
In other business, public works department director Glen Smith drew praise from aldermen for the rapid repaving work across the city despite some rain interruptions.
“We still have striping to complete, which has been delayed by the weather,” he said.
Police chief Ronnie Bowen moderated discussion about making changes to the his department’s internet service to counteract the rising cost of service.
“We started out at $130 a month. Current cost is $430 per month, and we just received notice from AT&T of another increase to come in January,” he said.
Bowen estimated the cost to make upgrades, known as a backhaul, for a microwave signal to replace current service to be approximately $7,000.
“We can pay that out in 16 months,” he said.
Bingham agreed that changes are in order in view of the constantly rising costs but asked for time to look at some other options. City clerk Jamie Morgan requested for Bowen to obtain another quote for the arrangement he proposed while the aldermen study other alternatives.