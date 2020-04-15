AMORY – Amory Police Chief Ronnie Bowen passed along citizen complaints to the board of aldermen April 7 regarding dogs running free throughout town.
“One child has been bitten so far. There’s no reason to leave dogs running loose in the city,” he said.
The city has a contract with the Amory Humane Society to apprehend stray animals when they are notified by the police department.
“Citations come with fines of $280, $380 and $480. That’s a lot of money to me,” Bowen said.
Both Mayor Brad Blalock and Bowen said efforts to contact the humane society have been problematic.
“If they fail to apprehend a stray animal, they are in breach of contract. They are not in breach of contract if we can’t notify them,” Blalock said.
He instructed city attorney Sam Griffie to prepare a letter addressed to the Amory Humane Society’s board of directors pursuant to a previous meeting with them about the problem. Griffie said he has been in contact with municipal judge Michael Malski regarding enforcement of Ordinance 1708, which deals with animal control.
Griffie said after the meeting the letter to the humane society references the concerns Bowen expressed regarding the increased number of calls to the police department for animals running loose or at large in the city and the increased number of calls to the police department concerning dog bites.
“I think the main concern of the city and the police department is that we want everyone who has a dog to keep the dog properly confined and not allow it to run at large,” Griffie said. “Any dog owner who does not comply with the provisions of Ordinance 1708 will be subject to receiving a ticket and face prosecution in city court.”
In other business, aldermen accepted Walmart Foundation grants in the amounts of $1,500 for the Amory Fire Department and $2,000 for the Amory Police Department Special Response Team, which was the first in a number of grant-related action.
City clerk Jamie Morgan was approved to increase a prior requested amount for a Land and Water Conservation grant for the development of Panther Park to add a basketball court. She also received approval to allow Three Rivers Planning and Development District and Wildlife Mississippi to assist in administration and development of the grant.
She also received approval to apply for a Homeland Security Counterterrorism grant for the police and fire departments. Morgan said funds will be used for items recommended by the Department of Homeland Security for the protection of citizens.
The aldermen held a public hearing for Ordinance 1725 setting bond amounts for contractors, plumbers and electricians operating within the city limits.
Per section three of the ordinance, electricians’ bonds are set at $1,000 and plumbers’ bonds are $5,000.
Following a motion by Ward 2 Alderman John Darden and a second by Alderman-at-Large Joe McGonagill, the ordinance was unanimously adopted.