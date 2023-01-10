AMORY – Discussion during Jan. 3’s board of aldermen meeting touched on the ongoing Panther Park project near Amory High School, however no opening date is set.
Mayor Corey Glenn pressed Amory Parks and Recreation Department Director Rory Thornton for a date to plan a grand opening. Thornton would not settle on an exact date, saying remaining work to be completed is dependent upon good weather.
“All we lack is to lay the sod, which depends on the weather. Striping should be completed as soon as we get a couple of days of good weather," he said.
Thornton expects the project should be completed before the end of the month. Glenn said he averages a couple of calls a week from people asking when the park will open.
In a related matter, city clerk Jamie Morgan was approved to submit final payment for dirt work completed at the park.
In other business, Glenn asked city zoning administrator David Moore for updates on planned maintenance work by the Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) on the Highway 278 underpass, which may involve traffic restrictions for a time.
Moore said equipment was moved in, but further information was not yet available and an announcement regarding the project is forthcoming.
Police chief Ronnie Bowen requested for the board to reconsider its policy for use of city vehicles to be restricted to Monroe County.
“We have officers that live closer (to Amory) than you can drive south to Aberdeen but cannot carry their car home because (their residence) is not inside Monroe County,” he said.
Bowen cited officers who live in Itawamba and Lee counties as being affected by the policy restriction. Bowen asked that the policy be adjusted to a 30-mile radius from Amory.
“If you get much less than 25 miles, you’re not going to cover all of Monroe County, which you’ve already got,” he said of the policy.
After a period of discussion, the board tabled Bowen’s request for further study.
Glenn presided over a half-dozen public hearings for property cleanup at addresses varying from work-in-progress to fire-damaged houses that are vacant and appear to be beyond repair, according to code enforcement officer Patrick Chism.
He cited the first property on the agenda as typical of the neglected properties in Amory.
“The roof has patches and holes, windows are knocked out, and sheds in the back have stuff running out of them. A tarp on the roof is falling in. It’s in bad shape,” he said.
After lengthy discussion, Chism was approved to order the immediate demolition of two houses, with a third demolition tentatively scheduled after a 60-day waiting period to ensure that proper notices were served to all parties concerned.
A similar extension was also extended to another pair of properties situated side-by-side where cleanup and repairs are underway by the landowner.
During his input, Ward 3 Alderman Mark Mitchell asked for public works operations manager Justin Wright to check on a hanging tree limb he thinks is in danger of falling onto a street near Amory Middle School.
