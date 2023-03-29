AMORY – During the board of aldermen’s March 21 meeting, city public works director Justin Wright voiced issues regarding illegal dumping at the dumpster station near the city’s water plant. He complained about not only dumping violations but also people perusing discarded items and leaving bigger messes.
Assistant police chief Nick Weaver said law enforcement has to witness violations committed in order to issue citations and the department cannot keep an officer on site to monitor the situation at all times.
Wright replied positively to a suggestion by Ward 1 Alderman Mike Edgeworth to add another dumpster in the area, which would block access by private vehicles backing in to load items.
No action was taken, but Weaver offering to enhance police surveillance of the area.
A public hearing was held for Ordinance 1750, which amends Ordinance 1684. The new ordinance states the city’s policy governing property maintenance. It was adopted after no comments were heard.
During his input, Ward 2 Alderman Barry Woods asked about reaching out to the CREATE Foundation for funding for long-needed improvements at West Amory Community Center. He asked for specifications for the project to be prepared for a cost estimate. Mayor Corey Glenn projected the cost of a comprehensive upgrade would exceed $1 million.
“I don’t want to do it small. It needs to be really nice. I’m in favor of CREATE being involved but don’t support doing the project in segments,” he said.
Woods remained steadfast with his view.
“Everybody wants to see something done on a grand scale, but you have to start somewhere. We need to give kids and families something to do – we can always add and build upon something,” he said.
City clerk Jamie Morgan said federal grant guidelines require for a project to be completed as a whole and not in stages to qualify for funding.
Glenn suggested for a final plan to be compiled before approaching funding sources.
“Everybody needs to collaborate in defining the scope of this project so that we can see what we’re dealing with,” he said.
In other business, Amory Regional Museum Director Wayne Knox’s request for the museum to have extended hours during the upcoming Railroad Festival was approved. Hours will be from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. April 13-15 and from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. April 16.
Glenn updated the board on discussions with Wax Seed Company owner Barry Wax regarding the closure of Front Street utilizing company semi-truck trailers during the festival.
Glenn shared Wax’s complaints that the city’s barricades are insufficient to control traffic, polling fire chief Zack McGonagill and Weaver for their opinions on the best solution to satisfy Wax’s wishes. Aldermen approved Wax’s request, pending placement of the trailers in collaboration with the fire and police departments to provide for adequate emergency egress.
Robert Dykes asked for an update on prospects for repairing and reopening the 12th Avenue bridge. Glenn said prospects for funding the project would need to rely on grant money since estimates for the work far exceed available resources within the city’s budget.
“There are multiple factors to consider. We need more property deeded to be able to widen it. I don’t think there is any opposition to widening the bridge,” he said.
Glenn pledged the city will continue to pursue options available to move the project forward.
Per Edgeworth’s request, the meeting was adjourned in memory of Shelley Summerford and Rev. James Austin.
