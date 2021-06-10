AMORY – The City of Amory’s website and email addresses will have a new extension following board of aldermen action June 1. The city’s web address will soon be accessible through www.cityofamoryms.gov, in addition to www.cityofamoryms.com.
The .gov extension is only available through the State of Mississippi for governmental agencies only. A .gov domain helps identify a municipality, agency or county as an official government organization giving website users and email recipients confidence that they are indeed interacting with a government agency. It is a top-level domain registered with and by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (required under the DotGov Act), according to information from the Mississippi Secretary of State’s office.
Once the new extension goes live, public access to the city’s website will automatically be redirected to the new extension. The .gov extension will not be immediate, and it’s unknown when it will take effect.
In other business during last week’s meeting, a public hearing was held for the proposed electric department budget for 2021-2022.
“This budget is similar to past years, except for the addition of the bond issue for substation upgrades and expansion,” said city utilities manager Mike King.
Aldermen also approved requests for ad valorem tax exemptions for United Furniture Industries and True Temper Sports for expansions and additions.
Mayor Brad Blalock was approved to sign a letter requesting Natural Resources Conservation Service assistance for work to stabilize erosion issues along banks and shoulders resulting from storms May 5 and 6.
King said the locations include Highway 125, areas around the River Birch subdivision and sewer and street repairs along 12th Avenue and Highland Drive.