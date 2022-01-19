AMORY – According to Amory School District Assistant Superintendent Andrea Stevens, East Amory Elementary School and West Amory Elementary School have suspended in-person instruction until Jan. 21.

“We’re going virtual due to the rising number of positive COVID tests among staff, as well as students,” she said.

Superintendent Brian Jones added his perspective.

“We were concerned with the supervision aspect due to several staff members dealing with COVID-related issues,” he said in a statement. “Safety of our students and staff are our top priorities.”

