AMORY – During a special-called meeting March 31, the board of aldermen unanimously approved to extend a pre-existing executive order pertaining to COVID-19 precautions until April 17. The board first approved an executive order March 20 until March 31, which included limiting the number of people at non-essential businesses such as beauty shops, gyms and retail stores to 10 or fewer people.
Tuesday’s action included all business at the City Hall must be handled via mail, email, fax or drop box.
According to city clerk Jamie Morgan, there was discussion regarding whether or not to close the City Hall lobby and City of Amory Utilities lobby.
Alderman Joe McGonagill made the motion, seconded by Alderman Buddy Carlisle, and unanimously carried, to lock all doors to City Hall to non-employees and on a case-by-case basis for employees who do not work in City Hall.
If you must make a cash payment, city officials ask that you remain six feet from the next person in line at the foyer entrance. All check payments can be dropped in the night drop box located at the front of the building. Online, phone, email, etc options are also available.
Amory Utilities Manager Mike King updated the board on actions he has taken to protect his employees and the citizens who visit the utilities offices. He will implement signs stating people must stay six feet apart, as there will be three to four people at a time in the foyer area waiting on service.
King said he was getting a plastic protection to place over the desk area that blocks entry into the lobby. He added people should stay six feet apart for their protection while in any line such as places including banks.
Mayor Brad Blalock asked the police and fire departments if all steps they implemented are working, which they are.
The subject of gatherings of people at the West Amory Community Center and Concord Fields was discussed. These gatherings far exceed the quantity authorized and advised by the Mississippi State Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
People have abided when the Amory Police Department has request them to disburse from such crowds.
It was decided to keep performing these actions. If in the future citizens do not disburse for their own safety, the use of the Amory Parks and Recreation Department sports facilities and community center grounds will be reviewed and may be closed to the public completely.
In other business, Amory Police Chief Ronnie Bowen advised aldermen that an increase in loose dogs has become apparent and with that, dog bite cases have increased. He requested for the board to look at the current ordinances and review a potential increase in fines for loose animals.
City Attorney Sam Griffie said will speak with Judge Mike Malski to discuss increasing the fines.