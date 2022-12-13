Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Memphis TN has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Mississippi... Tombigbee River at Bigbee Tombigbee River near Amory Buttahatchie River near Aberdeen For the Tombigbee River...including Fulton, Bigbee, Amory, Aberdeen L & D...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Buttahatchie River...including Aberdeen...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/memphis. The next statement will be issued as conditions warrant. && ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Buttahatchie River near Aberdeen. * WHEN...From late Wednesday night until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, flood water begins to cover Air Base Road located on the west bank of the river. Low-lying farmland near the river also begins to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:30 PM CST Monday the stage was 10.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Thursday morning, cresting near 14.0 feet Thursday evening. The river may fall briefly below flood stage Friday afternoon but is expected to rise again heading into the weekend. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tombigbee River at Bigbee. * WHEN...From Wednesday evening until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, water is flowing over Hood Road. The flood plain between Town Creek and the Tombigbee River is flooded. Extensive agricultural flooding is occurring along Highway 6 near Bigbee. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:30 PM CST Monday the stage was 8.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Wednesday evening, cresting near 19.0 feet Thursday afternoon. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tombigbee River near Amory. * WHEN...From Wednesday evening until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 25.0 feet, widespread lowland and farm land flooding is occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:15 PM CST Monday the stage was 12.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Wednesday evening and continue rising to a crest near 24.0 feet Thursday afternoon. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM CST THIS EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee, including the following areas, in North Mississippi, Alcorn, Benton MS, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee MS, Marshall, Monroe, Panola, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Tallahatchie, Tippah, Tishomingo, Union and Yalobusha. In West Tennessee, Chester, Decatur, Fayette, Hardeman, Hardin, Henderson and McNairy. * WHEN...From 6 PM CST this evening through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Showers and thunderstorms along a slow moving cold front will bring a prolonged period of rainfall beginning tonight and continuing through Wednesday evening. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&