AMORY – During the next few weeks, fire hydrants will undergo their annual flushing process, and Amory Fire Chief Zack McGonagill shared details during Nov. 1’s board of aldermen meeting.
“We have to (flush hydrants) once a year. Some departments do it twice a year. We start from the outside of town, opening valves and oiling with a food-grade lubricant in case any lubricant gets into the water. We flush until the orange-brown color in the water turns clear,” he said.
McGonagill projects for the entire process to take from two to four weeks with two crews doing the flushing.
“We have approximately 540 hydrants in the system,” he said.
Representatives from the state rating bureau visit every five years to inspect the hydrant system and grade the city.
“It all starts with insurance rates for the city. Amory is rated as a Class 6 with the Mississippi Rating Bureau on a scale of 1 to 10, with 10 being the worst rating,” McGonagill said after the meeting.
In a related matter, all the batteries in the city’s civil defense sirens are also replaced in conjunction with the times that hydrants are flushed.
“We have a backup system in my office to the county 911 emergency dispatch system in case the county system is disabled,” McGonagill said.
During his input, Ward 3 Alderman Mark Mitchell passed along an inquiry received from a constituent about a street widening project planned for Second Avenue S in front of First United Methodist Church and Early Learning Center.
Public works operations manager Justin Wright said the project was previously approved to mitigate traffic congestion and parking issues, but nothing has been done about it.
Morgan added the project has never been budgeted. Moreover, McGonagill said traffic congestion issues present a significant obstacle to emergency traffic using Second Avenue S as a main thoroughfare to the city’s eastside neighborhoods.
Wright said the city crew could do the demolition work for the project but that a contractor would need to be hired to patch and replace the paving involved.
Glenn asked to assign priority to this project once the ongoing improvements on 109th Avenue are completed.
In other business, city clerk Jamie Morgan was approved to hire Choctaw Rails Construction Company to repair crossties and gauge track as marked by recent testing.
Mayor Corey Glenn asked code enforcement officer Patrick Chism to check on business activity being carried on at the former Shield’s Grocery near the Highway 125 S at Cotton Gin Port Road intersection.
Chism said he condemned the building three or four months ago because tenants were living in the building, which was zoned for commercial use and running power from a generator after electricity to the building was disconnected.
He said rummage sales are being conducted in front of the building, adding while no permits have been issued for the business activity, the building owner still has a business license dating to the time when the business sold produce.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.