AMORY – During July 18’s board of aldermen meeting, Pastor Allen Simpson of First Baptist Church gave the invocation and afterwards shared an announcement on behalf of the church regarding assistance to people impacted by March 24’s EF-3 tornado.
“We have funds that are available. If you have people in your wards that have needs, tell them to come to us,” he told city officials.
Applications must be picked up at the church office on Monday through Thursday mornings between 9 and 11. Once applications are returned, committee members will review them.
“We have already approved three requests. We want to help as much as we can,” Simpson said.
In other business, Amory Main Street Director Rebecca Riddle shared details of an event to help local merchants, which is planned for Aug. 5 at Frisco Park.
“We will have a Summer Blowout Sale that day from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Food trucks will be located nearby, and further details will be posted on social media,” she said.
Riddle also updated the board on the facade grants available to Main Street businesses.
“It is a long process, since the funding comes from ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act). The Mississippi Main Street Association is communicating with us to make sure that we have the correct documentation for them to deposit the funds into our account. We must allocate the funds by the end of this year, which will have to be spent by the end of 2026. Deposits will not be made in our account until every community has all their documents sent in and approved. We will all receive it at one time,” she said.
Riddle hopes to have the funds by the end of this year so that allocations may be issued to local applicants. She reported the total anticipated funding to be $100,000, with the possibility of an additional $61,000. She is also expecting an engineer’s plans for as many as five projects for Amory Main Street. Two will be executed, while the remaining three will be on file for future budget years.
Mayor Corey Glenn recommended for Riddle to collaborate with the county’s long-term recovery committee to use the funding as it becomes available for facade upgrades.
“It’s on us to reach out on this. It’s a great time for it,” he said.
In other business, local business owner Eddie Wilemon asked for clarification on the city’s removal of the sidewalk canopies the previous week.
While he expressed appreciation for the work, he was disappointed about not being contacted prior to the removal of one or more canopies from buildings he owns.
“Nobody called me. Was it some kind of glitch, or what,” he asked.
Glenn deftly fielded Wilemon’s concerns.
“I don’t think there was any hidden agenda associated with it. We have made it perfectly clear going back to the spring of 2022 what the strategic plan was,” Glenn said.
Glenn conceded that there was a mix-up as to the exact day the latest round of activity was planned, and that individual contact was not made with each owner affected.
“We made every good faith effort to go out there and do what we needed to do to mitigate the liability associated with everything that was torn down. We took the channels that we thought were the best way to reach everybody and get the message out on a broad base,” Glenn said.
Glenn said Wilemon was not the first to complain that communication was not made individually with all owners affected.
“While not everybody looks at social media or reads the paper, I must say that I’ve received a lot more favorable comments than negative,” he said.
Alderman Mark Mitchell called attention to the fact that the awning removal project was timed to take advantage of federal funding available so that local resources would not have to be tapped.
“Where do we go from here,” Wilemon asked.
Glenn shared a preview of things to come.
“We have some upgrades to lighting that we’re looking at, as well as addressing some sidewalk issues to make them (handicap) compliant. We’re excited about that. Main Street is going to look a lot better than it ever has,” he said.
The mayor did not have a projected timeline yet.
Police chief Ronnie Bowen received the board’s approval to accept a $15,707 grant from the CREATE Foundation for a live-scan fingerprint system.
Glenn endorsed the benefits of the system where the live-scan technology streamlines the process for the police department.
Another item of old business that remains on the concerns the vacancy on the Amory Municipal Library Board, for which no letters of interest have been received by the city clerk.
Librarian Ruby Holman was present at the meeting and confirmed that she has been in contact with a person interested in the position and would follow up on the matter.
In new business, the aldermen approved Ordinance 1755, which expands the permitted days of operation for mobile food vendors to include Sundays.
