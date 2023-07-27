mcj-2023-07-26-news-amory-aldermen

 JOHN WARD/FOR THE MONROE JOURNAL

AMORY – During July 18’s board of aldermen meeting, Pastor Allen Simpson of First Baptist Church gave the invocation and afterwards shared an announcement on behalf of the church regarding assistance to people impacted by March 24’s EF-3 tornado.

