AMORY – A declining trend in support for food pantries through the years has resulted in Amory’s Food Pantry ending this year with a deficit and a request for more donations. Its director, Nancy Hoang, is quick to emphasize that the food pantry is still running strong but is looking for ways to work smarter and operate more efficiently.
“The Amory Food Pantry is one of the oldest nonprofits in Amory. We are blessed in so many ways but continue to be in a deficit financially. We have food on our shelves. Our volunteers monitor supplies, and our accountant manages our budget,” she said.
Hoang is grateful for the tremendous community support of the food pantry.
“Schools from Amory, Hatley and Smithville contributed over 9,000 cans of food, and churches supplied the trimmings for our Thanksgiving meals. United Way donated turkeys, and the holiday market proceeds were a great donation. I’m amazed at all the generosity.”
The food pantry continually looks for ways to stretch its dollars. One way they are cutting costs was to quit distributing coffee and tea.
“We’re cutting food items with no nutritional value. The money saved opened some eyes,” Hoang said.
According to volunteer Jennifer Tomey, the two greatest needs throughout the year are non-perishable foods and personal hygiene items.
“Hunters can also help through the Hunt for Hunger campaign by donating a processed deer,” she said.
For many years now, the Amory Food Pantry has partnered with local deer processors to provide hunters the opportunity to contribute any unwanted deer meat to the pantry. While donations are always appreciated, the pantry is only able to accept deer meat from those processors who participate in Hunt for Hunger. Hunters interested in participating can pick up a free voucher at Bucci’s Processing, Huppert’s Processing, Mobley’s Processing, Becker Bottom Processing or Big C’s Processing.
“People love getting the extra meat,” Tomey said.
The most efficient way to be involved may not be the most physically gratifying, however.
Hoang cited a column she received from the National Post about a couple of important points on efficient philanthropy.
First, if charities try to tell people how to donate, it might make would-be donors think that they don’t really the need the help that badly. Secondly, it only takes one or two charitable scandals showing up in someone’s Facebook feed for people not to trust nonprofits.
“Monetary donations go a lot farther than donating food. We buy in bulk through area food banks. Our only overhead here is the cost of utilities,” said volunteer Bill McDaniel.
Hoang underscored his point by saying the food pantry can buy canned goods for as little as 11 cents a can, which an individual contributor can’t do.
“Whether the donation is a dollar or $500, it all goes strictly for food. Individual donations are just as vital to the pantry as help from groups,” she said.
One local private donor is underwriting the cost of replacing the food pantry’s aging delivery truck that was originally donated by the hospital.
“We’re getting a larger double-axle unit to provide safer transportation of commodities,” Hoang said.
Hoang is grateful for everything that comes in the door.
“We’re thankful and humbled by the trust placed in us. Giving is not down, and spirit is not down. Hunger does exist in our community, however, and it continues year-round. The need does not end after the holidays,” she said.