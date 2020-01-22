AMORY – Amory Food Pantry Director Nancy Hoang received an unusual notification via social media before leaving for church Jan. 12.
“It was a Facebook comment from an individual in Texas claiming the Amory Food Pantry was listed on her bank statement for drafting money. I immediately called our accountant, Rodney Summerford (who is also a board member), who, in turn, notified authorities,” she said.
The chain of command went from the Amory Police Department to the Mississippi Attorney General’s office and ultimately the federal government.
“It has been brought to our attention that the identity of the Amory Food Pantry has been used for several fraudulent charges. If you or someone you know happens to see any online charges associated with our pantry, be aware that it is a scam! We have taken the appropriate steps to report this problem,” Hoang posted on the food pantry’s Facebook page.
Mississippi Northern District Public Service Commission investigator Johnny Dale, Jr. is working on the case.
“It appears to be a typical cyber scam. The party in Texas responded to a pop-up ad for an item she wanted. The advertiser is thought to be located overseas. She never got the merchandise, but her credit card statement listed Amory Food Pantry as the vendor. We’re still trying to figure out the connection but believe that it was based on a stolen tax ID number,” Dale said.
Summerford said the problem stemmed from a transaction attempted with an unknown company.
“If you don’t know who you’re dealing with, it’s best not to proceed until you find out more first,” he said.
Dale concurs with Summerford’s advice.
“Don’t click on an ad before vetting the company [doing the advertising],” he said.
Summerford said nonprofits are easy prey for scam artists who steal financial information especially since corporate identifications are not protected like those of individuals.
“All of our financial records are public. We checked with our bank, and no suspicious activity was found related to our account. This was done out of the country, but they need a bank account set up in the United States so they create one with our information, our name and EIN number, and then get the money and route it to the overseas account,” Hoang said.
Even though the negative Facebook post has since been taken down, the effects of false accusations can last quite a while.
“We’ve worked hard for our reputation. We do solicit money. Local people know us,” Hoang said.
The company identified in the attempted transaction has no online contact information other than a website.
“If there’s not a contact number provided, I’m not buying. It’s so disheartening. It puts all charities in a bad light,” Hoang said.
She encourages anyone with concerns about the Amory Food Pantry to come forward before speaking out.
“If you have questions, come to us,” she said.
More information on how to deal with identity theft may be accessed by visiting www.identitytheft.com.