AMORY – The Amory Food Pantry remains in operation even though the impact of the pandemic has made some temporary changes necessary, including a change in distribution from once a week to twice a month.
“We’ve gone to first and third Tuesdays since the beginning of the year for the sake of our volunteers. Every one of us has either been sick or quarantined. It’s gut-wrenching for us not to be able to be here,” said volunteer Bill McDaniel.
He assured the pantry’s food supplies are good and stable, and the clientele remains consistent.
“We plan to remain outside until the end of March and then reevaluate things,” he said, adding there is some sort of volunteer activity at the food pantry every day of the week.