AMORY – Amory High School freshman Rivers Nelson learned leadership and life skills by attending the Trent Lott Leadership Institute for Rising Ninth-Graders at the University of Mississippi in July.
As part of an elite group of students from throughout the state accepted into the program, she earned extra credits, studied public policy and leadership and formed bonds with peers in the institute.
“I got to meet new people and gain the leadership tools needed for my future endeavors. I want to develop the skills I learned to assess the world around me and solve the issues preventing progress. By doing this, I will be able to positively impact the lives of those I encounter and become an influential member of my community,” she said.
Nelson’s career goal is to become a teacher.
“I have dreamed of becoming an elementary school teacher for as long as I can remember. Being the child of two educators and having five younger siblings fueled my love for children. I want to make a difference for them by being someone they trust and love. I want them to feel at home in an environment where they can learn in a fun and exciting way. I believe teaching is the most selfless form of leadership and in leadership, one of the most important qualities is the ability to develop individuals who will be the next generation of leaders. By choosing to pursue a degree in elementary education, I will be able to guide the leaders of tomorrow at the foundational level,” she said.
Nelson was challenged to reflect on her leadership experiences thus far and consider lessons learned to pave her path toward future success.
“I acted as a leader for the kindergarten group at the local community Vacation Bible School last summer. I chose to be a leader because I wanted to help my church and I enjoy spending time with children. It was a new experience for me and it showed me why I wanted to be a lower elementary teacher. I love the kindergarten age and I was able to communicate with them easily. Getting a child to listen to you without being too stern is an art,” she said.
Students attending the leadership institute were admitted upon nomination of a principal, guidance counselor or university recruiter, and only five students per school may be nominated.
“I’m thankful to Amory Middle School Principal Nick Hathcock for seeing the potential in me and nominating me to attend the institute,” said Nelson, who had to raise funds. “I’m thankful for my sponsors that stepped up to help me, which included Community Bank, Galloway-Chandler-McKinney Insurance Agency, Clark Chevrolet, Amory Hardware, Renasant Bank and an anonymous donor.”
Nelson earned credit for a high school course titled “Problems in American Democracy” during the program.
Her takeaway from the time spent there increased her awareness of social issues.
“I learned the importance of using my voice to make a positive impact for change in the democratic process. I also now have a better understanding of the Constitution of the United States,” Nelson said.
She and other students learned a unique lesson in independence by cooking their own meal at an on-campus restaurant a day when it was closed.
“It showed us the inner workings of the restaurant business. We learned the importance of being able to work in an environment where people are constantly working together and how to respond to criticism,” she said.
Following the leadership institute experience, Nelson has a newfound confidence in herself as a future leader who can make an impact.
“I enjoyed the experience and will remember it for the rest of my life,” she said.
