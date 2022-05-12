AMORY – First United Methodist Church will dedicate its new organ in memory of the late Judy Baxter May 15 at 5 p.m. in the church sanctuary, and the public is invited to attend.
Pastor Wesley Pepper shared his personal tribute to Baxter in a letter to members and friends announcing the dedication program.
“A substantial number of memorials were given in her memory. Even in death, Mrs. Judy’s love has continued to undergird the life and ministry of First Methodist. She would surely smile knowing that,” he stated in the letter.
Pepper praised Baxter as always having gone above and beyond duties normally expected of church members.
“She was someone who loved to be a part of what the church was doing but sought no credit. If I ever needed hands to help, she was the first in offering hers. I lost my right hand when we lost Judy,” he said.
Pepper also shared the back story of the new organ.
“Last year, our church decided to replace our 1936 pipe organ. Our church council voted to dedicate the new instrument in her memory and have a special service to dedicate it to the glory of God and her memory,” he said.
Pepper said the 1936 Moller organ was installed in the rebuilt church building, which replaced the original structure that was destroyed by a fire in 1926.
“It wasn’t as good an instrument as the original organ, but they got the best that they could afford at the time,” he said.
The 1936 organ has been in continuous use ever since.
The new organ is a Rodgers digital hybrid organ that can produce the traditional sound with or without pipes.
“In the opinion of company engineers, the existing pipes were problematic with the new installation. The new organ has speakers strategically located around the sanctuary that make it more powerful and versatile than the 1936 model,” Pepper said.
He furthermore said the new Rogers digital hybrid organ is the first of its particular kind to be placed into service.
“It will double as a promotional tool for the Rodgers Organ Company. Those playing this organ will find draw-down knobs just like the classical organs used to have instead of illuminated push buttons. The knobs help the player to more readily recognize which voices are being generated in the musical piece being played,” he said.
Pepper hopes that people who knew Baxter will always think of her when they hear the new organ play.
“We remember people better after they’re gone,” he said.