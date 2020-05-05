AMORY – Amory’s fuel prices have traditionally trended a little higher than surrounding areas. Even with the price of oil per barrel significantly lower than usual, some prices customers pay for 87-grade octane remained at 33 cents higher per gallon than neighboring areas for weeks. Last week, however, there was a little relief as the price for 87 Octane decreased to $1.69 per gallon at several Amory gas stations.
Last week, a Sam’s Club station in Hattiesburg had Mississippi’s least expensive gas for $1 per gallon, according to Gasbuddy.com.
Representatives of local oil companies supplying local gas stations said there isn’t a universal formula for setting prices for gas; it’s a matter of surviving in a challenging business during volatile times. There has still no clear answer surfaced as to why Amory gas prices are higher than other, comparably sized markets facing the same struggles.
An official with Midstates Petroleum who asked not to be identified said that customers who complain don’t understand how the business works. Midstates services Marathon Gas at Highway 278 and Main Street and Chevron alongside Highway 25.
“Fluctuations in crude oil prices don’t immediately affect prices a customer pays. Gas at the pump was refined long ago,” he said.
He cited some stores he knows of that make as little as one or two cents a gallon after operating expenses and credit card fees trying to battle competition.
“Larger markets will have more competition, obviously. We want to supply a good product and service, but we need to make a little money, too. If a customer drives to another city to get cheaper gas or buys cigarettes, they’ve thrown away their savings. It’s best to buy local and support hometown business,” he said.
Brooks Oil Company Owner Lee Murphree cited the need to maintain a sufficient operating margin in the face of a general slowdown in the market.
“Every local market is different, especially where there are big stores with discount stations. We monitor online surveyors such as GasBuddy.com daily to set our prices,” she said.
She speculated that the higher pump prices in one location may be used to offset losses that have to be taken elsewhere due to stiff competition.
Brooks Oil Company shops ports from Birmingham to Memphis for products and supplies its locations with both branded and non-branded products. Murphree said spotty local demand for specialty fuels such as non-ethanol gas and biodiesel is especially hard to market profitably.
“There are lots of variables. It’s a challenging business,” she said.
Per Matt Bogue with Dutch Oil Company, demand for fuel is down by as much as 40 percent due to coronavirus.
“This varies substantially by city or market. Some of the worst-hit markets, in terms of fuel demand, include major interstate travel corridors with fewer travelers, college towns where students are gone and communities with high unemployment rates where fewer people are driving to work,” he said.
Bogue pointed out that during times of volatility, the factors determining pump prices are most frequently brand, volume and the source of where fuel is stored.
“As a local Mississippi business, I can say that when demand is dramatically impacted by an outside force [such as COVID-19], those retailers in the hardest-hit markets are often compelled to price fuel more aggressively in a fight for their share of rapidly dwindling demand,” he said.
Bogue said he has no insight into the pricing strategies of the large national retailers that also compete in local metro markets. He said fuel taxes, mandated fuel blends and local competition are also factors influencing fuel prices.